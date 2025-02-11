Galliagh ‘Real Love Respects Boundaries’ ending violence against women and coercive control campaign

A new community campaign to end violence against women and girls and coercive control has been launched in Galliagh under the banner ‘Real Love Respects Boundaries’.

The Galliagh, Skeoge and Shantallow community centres have been working in partnership to build awareness, to educate young people and to highlight the various support available to victims and survivors and to those who wish to make a difference.

The billboards are part of a wider action plan involving CRJ Ireland, Women’s aid, Studio 2 and On Street Community Youth to deliver educational workshops and resources so that everyone is part of the conversation.

"Thanks to the Executive Office, we are now able to provide resources like the billboards, podcast, and helpline merchandise throughout the community that serves as a tool in the campaign.

Representatives from the Galliagh, Skeoge and Shantallow community centres, CRJ Ireland, Women’s aid, Studio 2 and On Street Community Youth at the launch of the ‘Real Love Respects Boundaries’ campaign.

“We are committed to making sure everyone within our community feels safe, supported and valued,” the organisers of the campaign said.

Community leaders, parents, educators and members of the community, the organisers say, are all responsible for ending violence against women and girls.

“On Saturday, March 8 (International Women’s Day) we will also be hosting a women and girls lunch that will encourage discussion, support and action planning for the wider community to get involved.

“This event will be held in all three centres (Galliagh, Skeoge, and Shantallow) and all women and girls of those areas are welcome to attend.

“Our #RealLoveRespectsBoundaries campaign hopes to dispel outdated myths and reinforce that; Control isn’t love. Isolation isn’t care. Manipulation isn’t protection,” the campaign said.