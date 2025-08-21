A few stray marks can make a big difference when it comes to final grades 📜

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday (August 21) is GCSE results day for pupils across the UK

In Northern Ireland, nearly one in three pupils earned a top grade this year

Across the two subjects all students usually take, more than one in four earned A or A* grades

Grade boundaries are also released on results day

The amount of marks needed to get a top grade in one core subject was extremely high this year

Secondary school pupils across Northern Ireland will have plenty to celebrate as they receive their GCSE results, but it’s only natural to wonder how close they were to an even higher grade.

GCSE results day is finally here for learners in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland alike, who will be picking up their results envelopes from their schools throughout the day. Overall, it’s been slightly mixed news this year, with the proportion of entries getting top grades rising slightly, but the amount passing with at least a C or equivalent falling a little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Northern Ireland has boasted a strong performance, with 31.6% of students achieving a top A or A* grade this year, compared to 31% in 2024. Some 83.5% received grades of C or up, an increase of 0.8 percentage points. In the country’s two core subjects, local learners have done especially well. Some 27.1% of students achieving an A or A* in mathematics (down a little on last year), and 73.1% of students awarded a C grade or higher. For English language, 25.1% achieved top grade while 84% got at least a C, both increases.

Grade boundaries are the exact amount of marks needed to get each individual letter grade, and if this year’s exam-takers want to know how close they were to achieving a higher one, they can be a useful tool. The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) typically uses uniform mark boundaries across subjects, but sets others like the amount needed for a top mark after all papers have been marked. The full list is also published on results day.

Now candidates can learn exactly how many marks they needed to get that elusive A*, and how many did they need for a ‘standard pass’ of C. Here are a few of the key ones, as well as where to find them for the rest of your subjects:

Nearly 1 in 3 pupils in Northern Ireland achieved a top grade in their GCSEs this year | (File photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)

What were the 2025 GCSE grade boundaries for Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland, there are typically a few different GCSE subjects that pupils have to take. These include mathematics and English language. Most pupils are encouraged to take at least five, according to BBC Bitesize, while schools may also require them to do a science subject, English literature, religious studies, or Irish. We’ve taken a look into the amount of marks needed to get a top grade of A* in these two essential subjects, as well as a ‘standard pass’ of C, using the CCEA’s freshly updated list of grade boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils who took the exam board’s standard mathematics exam needed to do extremely well to get an A* this year, earning at least 394 marks out of a total of 400 available. This dropped to just 320 for an A, 240 for a C, and just 80 marks to scrape by with a G – the lowest passing grade available.

In English language, candidates needed at least 363 out of 400 for a top A* grade this year. To get an A, they again needed 320, while for a C, they needed 240. To pass with a G, they needed just 80 marks.

Where can I find the full list?

The CCEA has now published its full list of grade boundaries, which you can use to find them for all other subjects. It has a dedicated webpage expressly for this purpose – which you can find here. Be sure to check out both the uniform mark boundaries with A* included, if you’re curious about the differing number of marks needed for top grades across papers.

While some candidates may receive their exact marks for each subject in their results envelope, others may only get their overall grade. You should be able to request these from either your school or the exam board directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does your child’s school use a different exam board? Here are the different grade boundaries for some of the other major UK awarding organisations this year, as well as where you can find their full lists.