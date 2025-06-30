Hollybush P.S. Golf Classic at Foyle Golf Club in Derry this September
Hollybush Primary & Nursery School will host a Golf Classic at Foyle Golf Club on Saturday, September 20 to raise funds for the school's new Outdoor Play Area.
To enter teams, can contact the school or Foyle Golf for a tee off time.
Included (l-r) are Andy McDermott, School Caretaker, Cahir O'Connor, Vice Principal, Feargal Friel, Principal, James MacKay, MetaCompliance and Darragh Duffy, McCambridge-Duffy with school pupils Jarred, Cara, Liam, Molly and Alfie.
(Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.