Hollybush P.S. Golf Classic at Foyle Golf Club in Derry this September

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:31 BST
Teachers, parents/sponsors and pupils pictured promoting the Hollybush Primary & Nursery School's Golf Classic. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)placeholder image
Teachers, parents/sponsors and pupils pictured promoting the Hollybush Primary & Nursery School's Golf Classic. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Hollybush Primary & Nursery School will host a Golf Classic at Foyle Golf Club on Saturday, September 20 to raise funds for the school's new Outdoor Play Area.

Tickets are available at the school and business outlets in Derry.

To enter teams, can contact the school or Foyle Golf for a tee off time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Included (l-r) are Andy McDermott, School Caretaker, Cahir O'Connor, Vice Principal, Feargal Friel, Principal, James MacKay, MetaCompliance and Darragh Duffy, McCambridge-Duffy with school pupils Jarred, Cara, Liam, Molly and Alfie.

(Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Related topics:DerryTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice