Hollybush pupils learn cycling safety

Children from Mrs. McGurren and Miss McFadden’s classes took part in the North West Greenway Network’s Sustrans programme under the watchful eye of Cat Brogan, Sustrans Officer and Kieran O’Hara – The Bike General.

The event was held to promote the new traffic-free cycling/walking route from Derry to Muff, due to be completed by Easter, 2022, which will see walking and cycling more accessible to all in the area.

Pupils were put through their paces by Ms. Brogan and the programme covered all aspects of cycling including proficiency, safety and awareness. This was followed by a session with the Bike General, Kieran O’Hara, who demonstrated how to fix minor problems with bikes and general maintenance to keep the cycle roadworthy.

The sessions were held in the safety of the school’s playground and children taking part said while they really enjoyed the programme, they also learned a lot from it.

Speaking after Wednesday’s event, Sustrans Officer, Cat Brogan said she was delighted to work with the pupils from Hollybush on all aspects of cycling and was encouraged by their enthusiasm.

‘It was a delight to lead today’s programme.

“The kids were full of enthusiasm and excited to be out on their bicycles, albeit, within the confines and safety of the school’s playground.”

Teacher, Mrs. Sinead McGurren said the children had a fantastic day and are now aware of how to bike safely.

She thanked Sustrans officer Ms. Brogan and Kieran O’Hara for taking time to come to the school to work with the children.

This was endorsed by principal, Ms. Teresa Duggan, who added: ‘This has been a great opportunity for the children to learn about bike safety and to develop their cycling proficiency skills. As a North-West Greenway School, Hollybush PS supports Sustrans NI in promoting active travel choices and encouraging cross-border journeys on the Greenway Network between Derry and Muff.’

