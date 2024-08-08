Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inishowen Innovation (ii) in Buncrana, in collaboration with the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), has announce that the local community now have the opportunity to enrol in fully funded 60-credit Springboard funded certificate programmes through their local hub.

The programmes provide flexible learning options designed to enhance skills and employability in key industries: 1. Certificate in Human Resources Management (Level 6 NFQ); 2. Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (Level 6 NFQ) and 3. Certificate in Operations, Quality and Lean Management (Level 6 NFQ).

These programmes are fully funded under the Springboard+ initiative, making them accessible to eligible applicants at no cost.

Applicants are asked to notify manager Anne Marie at the ii hub before submitting an application form indicating the ii as their preferred hub for study at 087 4586097 or email: [email protected]

Spaces are limited, and applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Closing date for registering interest is Friday August 16.For more information visit the news page on www.theii.com

For more details and to submit an application, visit https://forms.office.com/e/iMmiEw8baG