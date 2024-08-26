Inishowen students return to school - with a new name, crest and uniform!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at one Inishowen school returned to school this week and to a new school name, crest and uniform.

Coláiste Eoghain, in Buncrana, was formerly known as Coláiste Chineál Eoghain, but, with a new school building on the horizon, the students, staff, parents and wider school community decided earlier this year to update their school name, crest and uniform.

The school is the only Irish language medium post-primary in Inishowen and one of three post-primary schools in the peninsula under the management of Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).

Speaking about the name change, Principal Claire Ní Dhochartaigh explained, “Being appointed Principal last August afforded us an opportunity as a school community to reflect on our values, consider our educational offering with gaeloideachas at heart, and build a strong school community. Rebranding gave us a starting point to begin this work and today, after much discussion, we have a new school name, school crest and uniform.”

Coláiste Eoghain first years in their new uniforms with Principal and Deputy.

She explained that the previous name, ‘Coláiste Chineál Eoghain’ means the College of the tribe of Eoghain and had origins in a style of old Irish that caused day-to-day confusion. The school community wanted to simplify it to ensure all families in Inishowen and the surrounding areas understand Gaeilge is for everyone - the school welcomes students who have not completed their primary education at a Gaelscoil.

“Coláiste Eoghain means the College of Eoghain; simple and lyrical”, she added.

Staff and students within the school have been involved in every step of the process from school name to crest and uniform design, with a palpable excitement in the school over the last few months as Donegal ETB’s Communications Department unveiled the new school crest which reflects the scenic location of the school on the Inishowen Peninsula - a sailing boat on the lough, surrounded by hills and the sky and sun.

Ms Ní Dhochartaigh noted that “This rebranding is not just a change of logo or colours, but a strategy to ensure the school’s image and identity align with the dynamic and forward-thinking education it provides, underpinned by our five core values of excellence, care, equality, community and respect.”

Together, with Mr. Dáire Ó Néill, Deputy Principal, who was appointed in May this year, staff and students are looking forward to a new school building in the coming years.

“There really is a sense of starting a new chapter where we hope all students can live our school motto, ‘Tapaigh an Deis’, which means seize the opportunity”, Ms Ní Dhochartaigh said.

She thanked Dr. Martin Gormely, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools and Dr. Sandra Buchanan, Donegal ETB’s Communication Officer for their support and expertise throughout the process.

Speaking about the new school brand, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said, “As the Director of Schools for Donegal ETB, I am delighted to welcome the forward-thinking changes at the newly named Coláiste Eoghain. This new name, crest, and uniform symbolises and prepares for a fresh chapter in the school's history.

“The changes are timely as we also have a new management team in Coláiste Eoghain, consisting of Principal Claire Ní Dhochartaigh and Deputy Principal Dáire Ó Néill who, together with the Board of Management and the school community, have exciting plans to further develop a student-centred learning environment.

"The school is excited about the plans to relocate the school to a new building in the three-school campus site in Buncrana.”

For more information on enrolling a child in the school, email [email protected] or call (074) 93 22350.