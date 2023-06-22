Interfaith focus as primary schools perform ‘The Voyage of The Fellowship’ at The Playhouse

Schoolchildren from Long Tower, Nazareth House and Fountain Primary Schools who took part in the Celebrating Commonality project with the Churches Trust, pictured on the City’s Walls on Monday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The event was the culmination of months of hard work by the school children of The Fountain, Long Tower and Nazareth House primary schools.

Funded by the Department for Foreign Affairs, the Churches Trust’s ‘Celebrating Commonalities’ programme brought the schools together to learn and celebrate commonalities shared across faiths here in the city.

Speaking at the Playhouse on Monday last, Fiona Fagan, Chief Executive, Churches Trust, said: "Interfaith work with children is crucial for building a more peaceful and harmonious society. By introducing children to different religions and cultures, we can help them to develop empathy, respect, and understanding for people who may have different beliefs than their own.”

Ghada Ataoui, Aldara and Anais McDonald-Infante and Katie McBride as Captain Abraham, pictured after last week’s performance at the Playhouse. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Monday’s performance was attended by children from the schools, teachers, principals and a number of parents.

Dominic Kearney, the writer of ‘The Voyage of the Fellowship’ captures how Judaism, Christianity, and Islam is important in the lives of the three key travellers on the Voyage of the Fellowship.

Named Irfan, Kerensa, and Gil, each outline their great importance in their role of spreading the word of God but as the journey runs into difficulties, they get the opportunity to work together for the good of everyone aboard the ship.

By working with the captain of the ‘Fellowship’ the young performers learn something important about each other. They learn that they can all spread wisdom, joy, happiness and love through their journey of life.

Two of the young performers in ‘The Voyage of the Fellowship’ - Aldara and Anais McDonald Infante.

Mary Holmes, Community Relations Manager for the Churches Trust praised all who took part in Monday’s performance.

“The effort put in by everyone shone on the day, from the pupils of the three primary schools, the support of the teachers and from our own team of youth workers from the Churches Trust, particularly Wendy and Niamh who must be highly commended.

“This is a special journey for pupils and adults alike, and one that will hopefully impact on how we view and celebrate those from all walks of life.”

Cherish Quant and Emily Scott pictured before going on stage.