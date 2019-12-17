Ireland hockey player Megan to graduate

An Ireland hockey player who successfully managed to balance her university studies, a full time hockey career and a few injuries is set to graduate this month.

Fresh from Ireland’s historic hockey Olympic qualification success, Megan Frazer from Derry is set to graduate with a MSc in Biomedical Engineering from Ulster University.

Megan found her degree subject to be fascinating, as medical and sports technology are ‘rapidly advancing’, and she hopes to put her degree to good use in future.

Extremely ambitious and driven by all things sport and exercise, Megan was determined that she would overcome the difficulties faced when balancing a busy workload both outside and inside of the library.

“I found it difficult to focus on academics when there is so much commitment required for hockey. Travelling constantly, on top of training, gym and conditioning sessions, unfortunately left little time for assignments and study.”

Megan won two back to back Irish Senior Cups and the European Champions Challenge II in 2016.

However, she didn’t let success on the pitch steer her away from her course and recognises the exemplary pastoral support provided by Ulster University.

“Ulster University were very supportive and accommodated me whenever I needed to miss classes to play hockey when representing the Ulster Elks or Ireland.”

She added that she “wouldn’t have been able to complete my degree without their support.”

In 2016, Megan unfortunately sustained a knee injury that kept her out of playing action and Irish selection for roughly 20 months. However, this injury has not deterred Megan, who is determined to play a leading role at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“I had a serious knee injury which kept me out of the game for two years and required three surgeries. It has been up and down with setbacks, but I am excited now for the beginning of our Olympic training.”