Lisneal College head Michael Allen taking up new position as Strule Campus Education Advisor
Mr. Allen, who has been headmaster at Lisneal for the past decade, has written to parents informing them of the move.
“I write to inform you that I have accepted the position of Strule Campus Education Advisor and will begin my new role in the coming weeks.
“The position is a secondment for three years with the possibility of four, which means I will maintain my position as principal of Lisneal College and be replaced on a temporary basis by an Acting Principal.
“The transition process will be managed by the Board of Governors and supported by the Education Authority. It is important to add that the recruitment process for the position began in October 2024 and was concluded in recent days.
“The recent events are in no way related to my decision to accept the position of Strule Education Advisor,” he stated in the communiqué seen by the ‘Journal’.
He said that after being in post for ten years it ‘feels like the right time for someone with new ideas and energy to take Lisneal College forward’.
"I believe that our school is in a strong position to continue to make progress and I have full confidence that the staff and governors will continue to make a positive difference to the lives of our students and to the wider community,” he declared.
The controlled secondary school was formed following the amalgamation of Clondermot High School and Faughan Valley High School in the 2000s. Mr. Allen replaced David Funston as Principal in September 2015.
In his letter Mr. Allen said being principal has been a ‘great privilege and honour’.
"The support we receive from the community is second to none and has been hugely instrumental in our school's success. Our young people are incredible and they deserve an excellent school that works hard on their behalf.
“Knowing the commitment and quality of our staff, I am sure that Team Lisneal will go from strength to strength. I ask that you continue to really get behind the staff and students at our school and support the appointed Acting Principal in any way you can,” he wrote.
The ‘Journal’ has asked Lisneal College for comment.
