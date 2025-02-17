Lisneal College head Michael Allen taking up new position as Strule Campus Education Advisor

Michael Allen is to take up a new position as Strule Campus Education Advisor, the Lisneal College principal has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Allen, who has been headmaster at Lisneal for the past decade, has written to parents informing them of the move.

“I write to inform you that I have accepted the position of Strule Campus Education Advisor and will begin my new role in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The position is a secondment for three years with the possibility of four, which means I will maintain my position as principal of Lisneal College and be replaced on a temporary basis by an Acting Principal.

Michael Allen

“The transition process will be managed by the Board of Governors and supported by the Education Authority. It is important to add that the recruitment process for the position began in October 2024 and was concluded in recent days.

“The recent events are in no way related to my decision to accept the position of Strule Education Advisor,” he stated in the communiqué seen by the ‘Journal’.

He said that after being in post for ten years it ‘feels like the right time for someone with new ideas and energy to take Lisneal College forward’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe that our school is in a strong position to continue to make progress and I have full confidence that the staff and governors will continue to make a positive difference to the lives of our students and to the wider community,” he declared.

The controlled secondary school was formed following the amalgamation of Clondermot High School and Faughan Valley High School in the 2000s. Mr. Allen replaced David Funston as Principal in September 2015.

In his letter Mr. Allen said being principal has been a ‘great privilege and honour’.

"The support we receive from the community is second to none and has been hugely instrumental in our school's success. Our young people are incredible and they deserve an excellent school that works hard on their behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing the commitment and quality of our staff, I am sure that Team Lisneal will go from strength to strength. I ask that you continue to really get behind the staff and students at our school and support the appointed Acting Principal in any way you can,” he wrote.

The ‘Journal’ has asked Lisneal College for comment.