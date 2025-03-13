LMC announces the return of its primary school cookery demonstrations

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland has announced that bookings are now open for its fully funded primary school cookery demonstrations which are returning once again this year.

The 45-minute demonstrations, led by LMC’s skilled cookery demonstrators, are available to Key Stage 2 classes across Northern Ireland. During the session, pupils will be educated on topics relevant to their curriculum and will have the opportunity to sample a fresh beef or lamb dish prepared by LMC demonstrators.

Lauren Patterson, Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC said: “LMC’s education programme has been running for over 25 years, reflecting our longstanding commitment and dedication to supporting educators and engaging with young people. We understand the importance of engaging with children at primary school level to start the conversation early and share the benefits of choosing Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and the importance of looking for the logo in the farm to fork story.”

Over the last year, LMC has expanded its support for the primary education sector beyond the demonstrations with the launch of its Primary School workbook, as well as a new poster series which include information for children on farming and the environment, the farm to fork story, and the importance of a balanced diet. Both resources are available to teachers free of charge and can be ordered online.

LMC primary school cookery demonstration

Caitlin Campbell, a teacher from St. Ninnidh’s Primary spoke about the cookery demonstration held for her class last year saying: “The class loved it! Hilary is fantastic! The children all really engaged at all points throughout the demo and I know they are now more aware of where their food comes from. The demonstration was extremely informative, and I will definitely book again in the future. The food prepared for the children was delicious!”

Rhonda Kelly from Newmills Primary School commented: “The demonstration was above and beyond my expectation. Wenda was such a great source of knowledge and kept the children’s attention so well. The children still talk about her visit, and many of them went on to make some of the recipes from the booklet.”

If you are a teacher interested in downloading the primary school workbook or poster series, visit: www.food4life.org.uk

If you would like to book a demonstration for your class, visit www.food4life.org.uk to complete and submit a booking form. Spaces are limited, booking early is advised.