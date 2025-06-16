Local schools partner with ERG to bring renewable energy to the classroom

Four schools across County Derry partnered with renewable energy producer ERG, to take part in an educational programme exploring how energy is produced and used in Northern Ireland, with a particular focus on renewable sources such as wind power.

Key Stage 2 pupils from Ampertaine Primary School, Maghera; Drumrane Primary School, Dungiven; St John’s Primary School, Swatragh; and St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s Primary School, Glenullin took part in the interactive six-week programme. The initiative was closely aligned with the Northern Ireland Curriculum, supporting The World Around Us area of learning.

The project recently concluded with pupils receiving their certificates of achievement from primary school teacher Pauline Davison, who delivered the programme across the four rural schools.

Speaking about the programme, Mrs Sarah McNicholl, P7 teacher from St. John’s PS,said: “Pupils were captivated by the renewable energy lessons delivered by Pauline on behalf of ERG. They explored innovative ways of harnessing wind energy and gained a deeper understanding of its significance to local communities and careers. The sessions also highlighted the diverse range of job opportunities in the renewable sector, accessible to individuals of all abilities and interests.”

Pupils from St. John's Primary School who completed the ERG six-week educational programme led by outreach teacher Pauline Davison.

Pupils explored the differences between renewable and non-renewable energy, how wind is measured, and where wind farms are located. Through creative activities such as designing and labelling wind turbines, and taking part in an art and poetry competition, pupils engaged with the topic in a hands-on way. They also learnt about current energy generation in Northern Ireland and the 80 by 30 target to produce 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The programme concluded by introducing careers in the renewable sector and awarding Achievement Certificates to celebrate the learning experience.

Melissa Falconer, Head of Business Development UK at ERG, said: “ERG is proud to lead the way in clean energy across Europe and the US, and we remain fully committed to supporting local communities – whether that is through our community benefit fund or educational programmes like this.

“As the world transitions to a greater amount of energy from renewable sources, education is a major part of achieving long-term climate goals and ensuring a skilled workforce for the renewable energy sector. Being inspiring and future-focused is especially important to ERG, and we are delighted that this educational programme has successfully engaged pupils, helping them learn more about renewable energy and the role they can play in building a more sustainable future for everyone. Thank you to Pauline, the participating schools and all the pupils for their enthusiasm and contribution to the programme.”

ERG has invested over £35m in the construction of the Evishagaran and Craiggore wind farms and has committed to supporting their Community Benefit Fund for 25 years with an annual contribution of approximately £100k. In addition to this, every year, ERG reach over 20,000 students across Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom through initiatives designed to raise awareness about sustainability, climate change, renewable energy, and biodiversity.

Through the ERG Academy for Next Generation, launched as part of their ESG Plan, ERG has built a learning ecosystem that connects with future generations, educators, and parents.​