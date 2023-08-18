Lumen Christi Principal Siobhan McCauley says A-Level results reflect ‘tremendous’ commitment
Lumen Christi Principal Siobhan McCauley has said the outstanding A-Level results achieved by the class of 2022/23 reflected the tremendous commitment of pupils and the support of the school community.
Mrs. McAuley said: “The exceptional results reflect their tremendous level of commitment and motivation as well as the unwavering support of parents and the tireless dedication of the whole staff.
"We are extremely proud of our students and wish each of them every success and happiness as they move to the next exciting stage of their career journey.”