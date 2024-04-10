Magee College taskforce meets for first time with 13 members confirmed so far
The Ulster University Magee Taskforce held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday.
The taskforce agreed its terms of reference and received updates from the Department for the Economy, Derry City and Strabane District Council, and Ulster University about their work to date and how they will support the taskforce in delivering a co-designed action plan by December 2024.
Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “I am pleased that the Magee Taskforce has held its first meeting and has already started to hear representations from stakeholders on what would be required to expand the campus to 10,000 students.
"Achieving this figure is a commitment under New Decade New Approach and a key priority of mine. The expansion of the campus will act as a prime enabler for economic growth in the North West region. I wish the taskforce members well and look forward to receiving its action plan in due course.”
Confirmed taskforce members currently include:
Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive of Manufacturing NI (Chair)
Nicola Skelly, Executive Director of the Washington Ireland Program (Vice Chair)
Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University
Moira Doherty, Deputy Secretary, Skills and Education Group, Department for the Economy
Steven Lindsay, Deputy Vice President, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce
Alison Wallace, Strategy Manager, Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership
Paddy Mackel, Representative from University and College Union
Paul Hannigan, Head of College, Atlantic Technological College Donegal
Rebecca Allen, President, Ulster University Students Union
Dawn McLaughlin, Non-Executive Director, Invest NI
John Kelpie, Chief Executive, Derry City & Strabane District Council
Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive, North West Regional College
Gavin Kileen MBE, Managing Director, Nuprint Technologies Limited
Having received an initial update from the Department, Council and Ulster University, the taskforce will consider adding further members to address any specific gaps, need or skills as well as inviting input and engagement.
The taskforce will meet again in around one month to ensure work continues at pace, the Department stated.
