£385m cost of expanding Magee College to 7,500 includes funding already committed
SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked the minister for a breakdown of figures provided to the Department of the Economy by Ulster University in order to meet the capital investment costs of a campus that can accommodate 7,500 learners.
"Ulster University estimates that the capital investment required to accommodate 7,500 students at the Magee campus could be in the region of £385m.
“This figure includes previously announced projects where funding is already committed as well as estimated costs to develop teaching accommodation, additional facilities for sports, student support services and student accommodation,” the minister replied in response to an Assembly Question tabled by the Foyle MLA.
Mr. Murphy said a breakdown of the investment already committed for the expansion of Magee, supplied by Ulster University, was recently provided to the Economy Committee in response to a written question.
This funding included the monies set aside as part of the City Deal projects.
Mr. Murphy said the cost of expanding the Derry campus will necessarily be affected by construction factors and a range of other factors.
“No further breakdown is available from the University at this stage. As is the case for any major infrastructure project, costs will be influenced by a range of factors including procurement timescales, construction costs, inflation and the specific nature of the teaching and support facilities required,” the minister said.
