Magee expansion ‘moving in the right direction’ say Derry reps

Derry City and Strabane District Council members say the expansion of Magee University is “moving in the right direction”, following the purchase of the Timber Quay block in Derry.

Last Thursday the Economy Minister, Caoimhe Archibald, announced the purchase of the Timber Quay office block, which will be used to accommodate 375 students in the next academic year.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said the acquisition “absolutely set out the direction of travel for the university”, following the recent purchases of several nearby properties.

Councillor Duffy added: “I want to put on record our thanks to Minister Archibald who has followed in the footsteps of our predecessor, Minister [Conor] Murphy.

Chair of the Magee Taskforce Stephen Kelly, Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald and Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University Professor Paul Bartholomew at Timber Quay. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Some people had expressed concern at a change in minister and what impact that might have on the direction of travel, and it has had none; the university is very clearly looking for additional space to accommodate up to 10,000 students.

“We can see that now moving along the Quay and towards the city centre, which has a great visual impact for people when they can actually feel that movement and that it’s moving in the right direction.

“The Department for Economy has now spent £21 million on expansion, [so] our thanks to [Magee Taskforce Chair] Stephen Kelly and everyone else involved.”

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said the expansion was one of many “good news stories” around Magee in the last few weeks.

He added: “It’s all good news, it’s all moving in the right direction, and bit by bit this is starting to come together.

“This week the teaching block at Magee was renamed in honour of John and Pat Hume, and that’s a fitting tribute to those architects of the Peace Process.

“A more fitting tribute would be a minimum of 10,000 students at Magee, but it is welcome progress nonetheless,” Colr. Farrell said.

Derry & Strabane Council Chief Executive, John Kelpie, informed members that Mr Kelly would be attending a special meeting of council, on April 7, to update them on his taskforce’s action plan.

