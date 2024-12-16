Magee Taskforce publishes final report and urges Executive to back plan to deliver 10,000 students

The Magee Taskforce has urged the Executive to commit £291million in capital funding for new developments to deliver 10,000 students at the Derry campus by 2032.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Taskforce delivered its final report for the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee College campus on Monday afternoon.

Stephen Kelly, Chair of the Magee Taskforce said it was a ‘major milestone’ and laid the groundwork for the delivery of ‘the most significant step-change ever to economic and social justice in Derry’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says the plan for delivery requires funding, mostly from the Executive, including: “£343m (£291m for capital and £52m for enabling costs on a one-off basis) and an increasing recurring cost rising from an additional £2.5m in the current financial year to an estimated £35.4m in 2032/33.”

Stephen Kelly, Chair of the Magee Taskforce, Mayor of Derry, Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Nicola Skelly, Vice-Chair of the Magee Taskforce, Economy Minister, Conor Murphy MLA and Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University.

"Thereafter the additional costs of these additional students will require an estimated £38m per year,” the report states.

KPMG have estimated that these investments will see an economic return as early as 2029, with a £258m annual return on the investment for each year beyond that.

According to KPMG, the plan will lead to an estimated total of more than 4,600 jobs across the North, with more than half in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Taskforce have estimated that for a student cohort of 10,000 students, there would be a market demand for a further 3,600 residential units.

Following the publication of interim report in September Ulster University is concluding the purchase of six sites to deliver the ‘appropriate capital infrastructure requirements to host teaching and research space for 10,000 students’.

It has recommended that the Department for the Economy and the Department for Health prioritise all additional funded places in Derry-only, maintaining student numbers in Belfast at current levels.

Mr. Kelly said: “Reaching this major milestone is testament to the range of people in this group who have each brought their own expertise and experience to bear on this project. We are beginning to reverse decades of neglect and underinvestment.

“An expanded campus at Ulster University’s Magee campus changes the face and the fortunes of Derry, benefits the entire North West and Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Kelly said it was universally agreed the expansion of Magee was the most important catalyst for the regeneration of the North West but insisted it must be resourced and supported at all levels of government.

Magee College

“These required investments are significant, but in public sector spending terms not undeliverable sums. These commitments must be made urgently if this timescale is to be met. In all our engagement to date, the Taskforce has been assured that such necessary investment will be forthcoming, and in the timescales indicated by our plan.

“A sense of urgency must now accompany the delivery of this plan,” said Mr. Kelly.

Following the publication of the interim report in September Ulster University has been concluding the purchase of six sites to deliver the ‘appropriate capital infrastructure requirements to host teaching and research space for 10,000 students’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘New Project 2’ – a mixed-use development across teaching, research and student accommodation – could facilitate 816 students across five sites.

The final site acquisition – ‘New Project 1’ – is also nearing legal completion.

“The 5,500 sq ft development of teaching and laboratory space will complete imminently and will support the accommodation of an additional 600 student places once refurbished.

"The initial intake of 375 students will provide for IT and engineering subjects in September 2025 and will release space elsewhere on the Magee campus for other growth-enabling activities,” the report adds.