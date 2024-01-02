Mark H. Durkan has said the failure to implement a holiday hunger payment has had a detrimental impact on society’s most vulnerable children over the Christmas holidays.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The SDLP MLA had urged the Department of Education (DE) to rethink their decision given the cumulative impact of the cost of living crisis and incoming Universal Credit migration of Tax Credit claimants.

The department said the current budget was ‘insufficient to enable any resumption of School Holiday Food Grant (SHFG) payments to cover this Christmas period.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter to Mr. Durkan, Dr. Mark Browne, DE Permanent Secretary, said there was a funding gap for the department in the region of £300m based on the 2023-24 budget allocated by the Secretary of State.

Mark H. Durkan

Mr. Durkan said: “At a time when there is a £3.3b package sitting on the table, it is appalling that food insecurity is a reality for some families in Northern Ireland.

“An equality and human rights policy screening published by the department recognised the value of school holiday food grant, it also recognised the disproportionate impact cuts would have on pupils with a disability.

"Yet they refuse to reinstate these payments which were a lifeline to so many low-income households. The decision isn’t only senseless but cruel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Foodbanks have witnessed a 194% increase in usage since 2018. Given such profound need, ring-fenced funding for holiday hunger payments should’ve been extended.