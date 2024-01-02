Derry Councillor Shaun Harkin has called for a general strike on January 18

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin has called for a general strike on January 18 with a dozen trade unions already planning coordinated industrial action on that date.

The Foyleside Councillor said: “The trade union movement is absolutely right to organise a public sector general strike on January 18 to demand pay increases, funding for public services and an end to cruel budget cuts.

“Trade union members have long been calling for coordinated all-out and sustained action - and will not be used as a prop to allow the DUP to justify ending its selfish Stormont veto.”

Colr. Harkin said the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and any incoming Stormont Executive Ministers ‘must be sent the message there will be no return to business as usual’.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin

“We have not forgotten how horrendous Stormont's record has been on workers pay, public service funding, trade union rights and a lot more.

“Whether there's a deal to restore Stormont or not, we need make it clear January 18 is a mass strike to show we are determined and prepared to escalate action for fair pay, and to save our hospitals, our schools and our public transport network.

“Everyone should support the strike call and start organising now for massive demonstrations of public support on January 18.

“We say all-out on January 18."

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions Northern Ireland Committee has called ‘Generalised Day of Action’ for January 18 with large scale industrial action and rallies planned.

Assistant General Secretary Gerry Murphy said the pay demands of workers in the North need to be met despite the lack of a power-sharing Executive.

"The Secretary of State has accepted that public sector pay needs to be settled and has admitted that he has the money to settle it. A worker’s pay is not some bauble to be dangled in a political negotiation. This money must be made available to settle this dispute now."

Before Christmas Mr. Heaton-Harris tabled a £3.3 billion pound financial package contingent on the return of power-sharing that included £600m for public sector pay awards.

Mr. Murphy said: "The financial package outlined during this talks process represents a necessary shift in the UK government’s attitude, but it does not appear that it will be sufficient. We want to see the restoration of the NI Executive so that we can begin to bring some stability to public services here.

"In the absence of any movement on these issues, Trade Unions in Northern Ireland have no option but to intensify our programme of industrial action. The next step will be generalised day of action on January 18 bringing together all workers currently in dispute.

“Over the past year, almost every union has taken Action Short of Strike action, and intermittent strike action, on the back of unprecedented support from members. Already, several unions have declared that they will be taking strike action on Thursday 18 January, and this will affect every part of public services.