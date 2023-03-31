Martin Mc Guinness education and employment bursary returns for second year

Announcing details of the scheme’s second year, a spokesperson for the Foundation said: “Martin Mc Guinness was passionate about the importance of education and employment in terms of helping people to build better futures for themselves and their families so we are delighted to open the bursary for applications again this year.

“Last year was a great success and the bursary made a huge difference to the successful applicants in terms of their studies and employment.

“For those who wish to apply this year, full details of the criteria are on the Foundation website.

The late Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness. (Pacemaker)

Preference will again be given to applicants who face the greatest obstacles when seeking to access third level education and to those studying or working in the fields of peace building and the promotion of human rights.”

The application form can be accessed via the Foundation website at: www.martinmcguinnesspeacefoundation.org or via email at [email protected]

Applications for the bursary scheme will be open to anyone resident in Ireland and eligibility criteria will be based on those most socially and economically disadvantaged; those with intellectual difficulties; those with a disability; those with a caring responsibility; a lone parent; a Traveller; or refugee student.

Priority will be given to those meeting the eligible criteria and who are studying or working in the fields of peace building and the promotion of human rights, the organisers have stated.