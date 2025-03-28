Mayor calls for exploration of university for Special Needs Young Adults in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has called for a potential specialist university in Derry for young people with special needs to be explored.

At the March Full Council Meeting, Mayor Barr warned members that adults aged 19 to 30 with special needs are being “left behind” in the district.

Mayor Barr welcomed the planned opening of an expanded Ardnashee College, but noted concern around the lack of third-level education for young adults.

She proposed that council carry out a scoping exercise to assess current education provision, identify gaps in education and employment pathways, and explore the feasibility of a specialist university in Derry with a focus on therapeutic support, functional life skills and independent living.

Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.06.24

The motion added: “Furthermore, council will write to the Department for the Economy, urging them to collaborate with key stakeholders to develop meaningful opportunities for young people with complex needs.

“This includes ensuring access to appropriate therapies, multi sensory approaches, higher education, skills training, and employment pathways — empowering them to lead fulfilling lives.”

Mayor Barr added: “We are all familiar with the powerful Caleb’s Cause campaign, a heartfelt call from parents and carers across Northern Ireland demanding the extension of statutory services for young people with disabilities beyond the age of 19.

“We have the opportunity to not just echo the call but to act, and as the mother of a [23-year-old] son with autism, I know first-hand the reality that families face when young people with complex needs turn 19.

Alma White and her son Caleb at the recent Caleb's Cause rally in Derry calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney

“As a society we continue to place limits on their future, and that needs to change.

“In 2023, Derry and Strabane recorded the highest economic inactivity rate in Northern Ireland, that also includes young adults with additional needs, and since 2009 the number of people with special educational needs has grown faster than the general school population.

“This is a youth city, a city of energy, of promise, and of potential, but also a city where young people are still being left behind.”

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley amended the proposal to ask the Northern Ireland Executive about plans for the education provision, rather than council carrying out the scoping exercise.

Some of the attendance, in Guildhall Square, at a recent Caleb's Cause rally calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney

Councillor McGinley concluded: “The reason for this amendment is the costs that council could incur by initiating and carrying out the scoping exercise, as the issue is not actually within council’s responsibility or remit to see delivery.

“We should be focusing this in the first instance to the [relevant] department and we therefore feel that this would be better dealt with by the relevant Executive departments and key stakeholders, which includes council where it’s applicable.”

Caleb’s Cause was initiated by Alma White, mother of Caleb, after she learned that there is currently no legislation providing legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19, in contrast to England and Wales.

This has meant that thousands of children and young adults with complex special needs who need additional support to enable them to partake in social, educational and many other aspects of life are at risk of, and in numerous cases are already experiencing, tailored statutory supports ending abruptly. For some it has meant they are confined to home as they enter adulthood.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.