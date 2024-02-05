News you can trust since 1772

Mayor launches second annual Donncha MacNiallais Bursary Award

Two scholarships are to be awarded to primary and secondary pupils for a week-long paid trip to the Gaeltacht this summer through the second annual Donncha MacNiallais Bursary Award.
By Staff Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:31 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 10:13 GMT
The funding will cover travel fees, clothing and spending allowance for the two successful recipients. The first is open to children in P7 that attend Irish medium schools in the city; and the second, to Year 8 students in mainstream and Irish-medium secondary schools.

The bursaries were launched at Dove House Community Trust on Friday.

Jayne Quigg, manager, Dove House said: "We are delighted to again be involved in the award. Donncha had a vast and positive impact on our community, especially within the organisation that is Dove House Community Trust.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured on Friday last launching the 2nd Donncha Mac Niallais Bursary Award at Dove House Community Trust. Included from left are Colr. Conor Heaney, Eileen Allen, Chairperson, DHCT, Charlie McMenamin, DHCT, Jayne Quigg, Manager, DHCT, Peter Anderson, Mary Nelis, Karen Kyle and Declan Nelis. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured on Friday last launching the 2nd Donncha Mac Niallais Bursary Award at Dove House Community Trust. Included from left are Colr. Conor Heaney, Eileen Allen, Chairperson, DHCT, Charlie McMenamin, DHCT, Jayne Quigg, Manager, DHCT, Peter Anderson, Mary Nelis, Karen Kyle and Declan Nelis. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
"It’s important we continue to build on last year’s success and build something befitting that honours Donncha and his family and I’m sure this will ensure a tangible legacy to remember our esteemed colleague,” she said.

Mr. MacNiallais was long-standing Irish language and community activist for many years prior to his premature death at the age of 64 in September 2022.

Speaking at the launch, the Mayor Patricia Logue said: “Donncha was passionate about his community and creating a better future for our young people and was a strong advocate of the Irish language.

Jayne Quigg, Manager, Dove House Community Trust, speaking at the launch of the second Donncha MacNiallais Award on Friday last. Included are the Mayor, Patricia Logue, members of Donncha's family and DHCT board members.Jayne Quigg, Manager, Dove House Community Trust, speaking at the launch of the second Donncha MacNiallais Award on Friday last. Included are the Mayor, Patricia Logue, members of Donncha's family and DHCT board members.
"This initiative is therefore a fitting and tangible tribute to his honour and will allow the two successful young people to progress their Irish studies in the Gaeltacht.”

For those interested in applying contact Dove House Community Trust on 02871 269327 or email manager@[email protected]

Application process is open until April 30. The successful applicants will be notified by May 30.

First recipients receive new bursary awards in memory of Derry Irish language and community activist Donncha Mac Niallais

