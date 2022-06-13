McIlveen says two month Ballougry objection period will open after Development Proposal

The minister said she and her officials will then consider all relevant information and make a decision on the future of the school once this period has ended.

Meanwhile, a pre-publication consultation by the Education Authority continues until the end of this month.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin recently asked the minister to detail the rationale for the decision to close Ballougry Primary School, and whether she would reconsider this decision.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle McIlveen

Ms. McLaughlin pressed the minister on 'what will happen to the pupils of the school if the closure goes ahead'.

She replied: "The Education Authority (EA) are currently conducting a statutory pre-publication consultation regarding future educational provision at Ballougry Primary School (PS) which runs until 29 June 2022.

"My Department becomes involved at the point a Development Proposal (DP) is published. This triggers a statutory two month objection period. During this two month period anyone is able to submit their views on the published DP directly to my Department.