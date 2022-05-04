Public meeting tonight for Derry Ballougry PS amid fear of closure

The school was informed on Tuesday that the EA’s Area Planning, the department which looks at provision and makes recommendations for the future of schools, will hold a Zoom meeting on Monday, May 9 to discuss the EA’s plan for Ballougry’s future. The school principal, Mr Damian O’Kane, and Board of Governors were ‘shocked’ to receive the letter and want to come together to inform the EA that the school ‘deserves to remain in the community.’

In a letter to parents and guardians, Damian expressed his pride for the children and staff in the school and invited everyone in the community to show the ‘incredible steps forward’ the school has made over the years.

Finishing the letter, Damian said: “Please rest assured that I will continue to do anything within my power to do the absolute best for Ballougry Primary School. I will continue to invest all my efforts in its continued progress and development.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...