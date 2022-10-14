From left, Chloe Ferguson, Donall Hearty and Grace Boyle at the NUS-USI Cost of Survival Campaign Launch.

Many are living on £29 a week after rent and high transport costs mean some are choosing between going to class and heating their homes.

These were some of the issues highlighted at the launch of a Cost of Survival campaign by the National Union of Students – Union of Students in Ireland (NUS-USI) in Derry.

The campaign is centred on three key initiatives:

1 - A cost of living payment for students in both higher and further education,

2 - A rent freeze on accommodation both private and purpose built

3 - Free public transport for students

NUS-USI President Chloe Ferguson told the gathering in the Holywell Trust that a recent survey of students found that many are living in poverty.

She said incomes haven’t increased since 2010, with loans and grants remaining the same despite the rising cost of rent, transport, heating and utilities.

She urged students to make their concerns known saying: “When we stay quiet, we make our struggles personal, when really they are political.”

Donall Hearty, VP of the Student Union at Magee quoted from NUS-USI research which found 92% of students surveyed said their mental health was adversely impacted by the cost of living crisis.

In some cases 81% of the maximum student grant was being swallowed up by rent.

“Barriers are being put in front of education. People are being forced to choose between education and survival,” he said.

Grace Boyle, President of UU Students’ Union, said that after rent students could be left with just £29 a week.

She also referenced the NUS-USI research project and highlighted that 17% of students surveyed said existing health conditions were exacerbated by their poor living conditions.

“What I would say to students is to get angry and be proactive and loud,” she said.

The campaign launch was attended by a number of political representatives including Councillor Maeve O’Neill, from People Before Profit who urged immediate action.

“It is time for direct, organised action,” she said. “Walkouts and sit-ins have always been a part of student protest.”