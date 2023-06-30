The former Finance Minister made the pledge during a visit to Derry where he discussed the development of Magee with Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Paul Bartholomew.

Mr. Murphy does not believe previous Ministers for the Economy delivered sufficient progress on the expansion of university provision and economic development in Derry.

"We have indicated that we are not satisfied and haven't been satisfied for a long time with the direction that has been given by various ministers in the economy department.

From left, Professor Paul Bartholomew, Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Sinn Féin economy spokesperson Conor Murphy, Ciara Ferguson MLA, Pádraig Delargy MLA and Sinn Féin Executive Office spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald.

"There is a commitment in the Programme for Government for regional balance but that needs to be more than a paper commitment,” he told the ‘Journal’.

If the Assembly reconvenes, under d’Hondt, Sinn Féin will be entitled to select the first ministry following the appointment of First and Deputy First Ministers and a Justice Minister.

Mr. Murphy confirmed Sinn Féin will take the ministry with responsibility for both universities and Invest NI.

"We are already in dialogue with the Department of the Economy. We have been in a sustained dialogue with Invest NI about how they change the way they do business, how their approach reflects the committed aim of regional balance, so yes, having control of the Department of the Economy gives you much stronger control about how you do all that necessary work and we have indicated that if an Executive is back in place we would be selecting economy as our first choice.”

On Friday the Sinn Féin economic spokesperson discussed developments at Magee with the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bartholomew.

“We've had much dialogue in relation to the university in general but specifically in relation to the agreement that there is to expand Magee and the necessary support to do that, the work on the medical school, the health professional places and the capital investment that was recently announced by Dublin.

“All of that is very important. The critical factor here is making sure that we keep momentum in terms of the growth of Magee as a key component part of economic growth in the North West.”

Mr. Murphy acknowledged the straitened circumstances both government departments and third level institutions are operating under.

“It is a very, very challenging budgetary situation across the board in the public sector as a consequence of the British Government's budget but it is about trying to make sure that that wasn't in any way derailing the plans for the continued expansion of Magee.

“We are satisfied that it is not and the university is continuing to press ahead with that.”

Dublin’s allocation of €44.5m for a new teaching building at Magee was described by Mr. Murphy as a ‘very welcome’ development. But he said it is frustrating an Executive is not in place.

“It does point up the stark contrast, the fact that last year we proposed a three year budget which would have given increased certainty to departments in terms of their spending plans and the Executive was pulled down before that could be agreed.