New dental nursing apprenticeship at NWRC

The college’s Health and Care department ran the course last year for a pilot scheme and are now returning with a new and more extensive Level 3 specification Diploma in Dental Nursing.

NWRC are now calling on local dental practices to partner with them to provide employment for the trainees during the course.

NWRC has now opened two unique state-of-the-art dental suites at their campuses in Limavady and Strabane, providing dental nursing students with the industry-standard facilities needed to complete their training.

Niamh McHenry is one of last year’s Dental Nursing apprentices who secured employment at Braid Dental in Ballymena and will qualify later this year.

Kim Boyle, NWRC Curriculum Manager for Health, said the apprenticeship is a mutually beneficial opportunity for students with an interest in dentistry to train in the field, as well as allowing local dental practices to be part of training the next generation of dental health professionals.

She said, “What’s really unique about this course is that for the first time we’re running the majority of the theory element of the course online, combined with a number of days at the college’s new state of the art dental suites when students will be taught practical subjects onsite.

“The rest of the time students will be working with employers assisting in all aspects of patient care, learning technical skills and knowledge to equip them to assist in dental procedures such as general check-ups and specialist treatments.

“The apprenticeship will be of interest to students from both inside and outside our normal geographical catchment area as they will not have to factor in regular transport to the college for lectures.

One of the new state of the art dental suites at North West Regional College.

“Last year we had a number of local dental surgeries partner with us to provide employment for apprentices and we’re hoping to expand this even more. Financial incentives are available from the Department for the Economy and employers are eligible for up to £3000 for each apprenticeship opportunity created until 31st March 2022.”