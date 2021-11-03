New electric buses for Derry - a first in the UK and Ireland

The buses will be ready for use in 2023 and will replace the current Metro buses, making Derry the first city in the UK and Ireland to have a fully electric fleet.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made the announcement at a virtual event held at the COP26 Global Climate Conference in Glasgow.

Speaking at the event, she said, “I have an ambitious vision for a low carbon future and I am committed to delivering cleaner, greener, sustainable infrastructure. I have been clear that tackling the climate crisis is a priority for me and I am committed to building a better future where we make zero/low emission public transport accessible to communities across the North.

Foyle Metro

“My Department previously allocated funding of almost £74million for the purchase of 145 zero and low emission buses for the Translink fleet. I am delighted today, at COP26, to announce additional funding of £30million for the purchase of 38 new zero emission battery electric buses for the Foyle Metro fleet which will allow Derry to have a fully zero-emission bus fleet when all the vehicles go into passenger service in 2023. Their arrival will herald a new cleaner and greener era in transport for the city and will make a positive impact on the climate emergency and help enhance air quality.

“These are the changes we need to see to help us tackle climate change and contribute to better health outcomes for all our population. I will continue to make positive steps to choose cleaner, greener travel.”

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said, “Today marks a further milestone in the journey to achieve our ambitious targets to make public transport carbon net zero by 2040 and go beyond to be climate positive by 2050. We have been delighted to make this announcement at COP26 and showcase the actions we are taking to tackle the climate emergency and drive positive change for a healthier and more sustainable transport for future generations to come.

“We will have over 100 zero emission buses in passenger service next spring making up over a third of our Metro fleet. Now this latest order will mean 100% of urban bus services within the city of Derry~Londonderry will be zero emission not only making bus travel even more attractive and efficient but enhancing local air quality for everyone that lives, works and visits the city.

“There will be a mix of both single and double decker buses bringing enhanced capacity and with the latest passenger comfort features including WiFi, USB chargers and accessibility features like audio visual next stop announcements, this is great news for everyone.