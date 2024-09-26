New North West Regional College collaborative Software Academy launched in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new North West Regional College (NWRC) 10-week Assured Skills Academy in Software has been launched in Derry.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the Academy is an opportunity for 10 individuals to receive industry standard training to provide them with the skills to take up potential software roles with North West companies.

Successful applicants will attend a 10-week training course delivered by NWRC at its dedicated training facility in Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister said: “This is a great opportunity to gain the skills and knowledge needed to become industry-ready for a career in software. It is quite clear from the number of local companies collaborating in this Academy that there is a need for individuals with specialist skills in this sector.

North West Regional College

“With a £175 weekly training allowance for the duration of the Academy as well as help with travel and childcare costs, I would urge all who are interested to apply.”

Participants will study A4Q Software Development Engineer in Test and two modules from OCN Level 4 Diploma in Software Testing. Following successful completion of the training participants will be guaranteed an interview to take up a software position at one of the supporting companies.

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive at North West Regional College said: “Software Engineering is a growing industry in Northern Ireland and this collaborative Academy will provide individuals with a unique opportunity to advance their careers in this field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to offer this opportunity in the North West, in partnership with local employers, which provides candidates with a guaranteed job interview on successful completion of the course, and offers a direct link into employment.”

The supporting companies are:

Bioledger, Derry

Challenge Curve, Derry

Focused on Data, Garvagh

ITUS, Letterkenny

Foods Connected, Derry

Telatec, Coleraine

Applicants must:

be at least 18 years old by Monday, November 4, 2024;

have reached a basic level of skills and knowledge in the area of software development and/or software testing such that they are able to develop and test rudimentary software programs. Preferable level 3 in an IT related area

pass a pre-course proficiency test and interview;

have achieved GCSE English and Maths at grade C or above or equivalent;

be eligible to work in the UK at the time of application.

The online application must be completed by noon on October 14, 2024.