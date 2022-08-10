New outdoor equipment for Pennyburn Play Group

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The playgroup received a range of play equipment for the children to enjoy, including wooden play bridges, picnic benches and an outdoor play kitchen.

Roisin Donnelly, Donnelly Group Foundation spokesperson, said: “Donnelly Group Foundation supports a wide variety of community projects and charities that make a positive impact to local communities across the north.

“Pennyburn Community Playgroup provides resources that aid in the development of all children by allowing them to work at their own pace and level.

Roisin Donnelly, Nicola Costiff and Paula Scullion from the Donnelly Group Foundation who visited Pennyburn Community Playgroup and their manager Helen Brady to see the picnic benches, kitchen and bridge donated by the well known car dealership. Included are children, Aria McCool, Franny Robbins, Maisie McLaughlin, Noah Shields. Picture Martin McKeown.

“A pillar of our community, Pennyburn Community Playgroup aims to create a peaceful environment for children aged 0-5, where they can develop their social and creative skills both independently and in a team.

Helen Brady, at Pennyburn Community Playgroup, said: “With access to new stimulating play appliances, such as an outdoor play kitchen, new garden equipment and a picnic area, the children of Pennyburn Community Playgroup will be able to continue to develop their cognitive and social abilities.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity shown by the Donnelly Group Foundation and look forward to enjoying the new equipment with the children.”