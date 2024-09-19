New veterinary school at Atlantic Technological University Donegal announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, has announced plans to deliver a new veterinary school at Atlantic Technological University Donegal.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed that Atlantic Technological University is one of two locations for a veterinary school - the second being South East Technological University.

“€25 million of the of the €50 million to establish the Letterkenny-Mountbellew school and the school at SETU Waterford is coming from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine,” Minister McConalogue commented.

“I have worked closely with the Atlantic Technological University in Letterkenny over the last two years, and I congratulate all involved in the process. It is a significant development for third-level education in the North West, and for agriculture in the region as well.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD.

“The clinical part of the veterinary course will be provided in Letterkenny, while the practical side will be delivered in collaboration with Mountbellew Agricultural College in Galway.

" There will be 40 places available on the course each year for five years, so when the programme is fully developed, 200 students will be taking part. I look forward to ATU working towards the commencement of the courses in 2025,” Minister McConalogue added.

“Farmers and food producers rely on world-class expertise to ensure the health and welfare of our livestock, which underpins the quality and sustainability of our agri-food sector. These new veterinary schools will provide the skilled professionals we need to support our rural communities and address the evolving challenges facing agriculture, from animal health to food safety and climate change,” he said.

“The establishment of these schools will also help promote a better regional spread of educational and professional opportunities. Both new schools will be in strategic areas in the country which will foster collaboration with regional agricultural industries, ensuring that the benefits of this initiative extend across the country,” the Donegal minister added.