New website showcases Ulster University’s new Derry Air Dome

UU is proposing to develop a covered sport and recreational air dome, with playing pitches, changing facilities, ancillary accommodation, car parking and landscaping on playing fields existing playing fields on the Northland Road, 250 metres north of St. Marys College.

A website displaying details of the proposed development presented at a public consultation event on March 11, 2025 is now available to visit at: ulster.ac.uk/campuses/ derry-londonderry/dome

Members of the public can comment on the proposed development until Monday, September 15, 2025.

Last year €10.86m through PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), was announced for the new Air Dome.

This will be match-funded by UU to develop the new 15,000m² indoor sports and leisure arena, which the university describes as the first-of-its-scale in the North.

According to the new online portal: “The site, currently vacant and disused, will be redeveloped to feature a covered sports and recreational dome, outdoor playing pitch, café, changing facilities, ancillary accommodation, bicycle, car and coach parking, landscaping, and all associated site and access works.”

The new indoor space will be 150 metres long, 100metres wide and 26 metres high and will feature a 4G synthetic field for soccer, Gaelic games, rugby, and other sports.

There will be a 130 metre running track for training and competitions and a high-specification gymnasium area.

The indoor arena will have spectator seating, LED lighting, advanced ventilation, and automated monitoring for efficiency.

Outdoors there will be a multi-sport fenced and netted pitch.

A recreational trail and active travel route will connect the Air Dome to the main UU campus while public piazza will encourage public engagement.

A pavilion with changing rooms, storage, reception, café, and workshop are also proposed.

Further information relating to UU’s proposals for the new sports arena can also be obtained from TSA Planning, by calling 028 9043 4333, by emailing [email protected] or by writing to TSA Planning, 20 May Street, Belfast, BT1 4NL.

