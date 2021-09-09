NI Assembly recalled today over pressures due to soaring COVID cases among schoolchildren

The move comes as over 3,000 cases were registered in just the first days of the new school term in the north.

Many schools are understood to be deeply concerned over the pressures with some union representatives warning that schools are on the verge of collapse.

It is understood the pressures relate to contact tracing arrangements when a child tests positive and others having to be sent home if they are a close contact or classmate until they can get a COVID test.

There have been thousands of COVID cases in NI schools.

The Assembly will be recalled at 12pm today following a Sinn Féin petition.

NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union over recent days called on for the Executive to step up Covid control measures in schools, amid a backdrop of soaring cases in schools, even before all pupils returned.

The union said it was clear that within days of the new term starting Covid cases have already begun rising rapidly in schools and that urgent and rapid action was needed to help break chains of transmission.

The Union is calling for proactive measures to improve ventilation and an extension to the programme of onsite testing to break the chain of virus transmission within schools.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary said: “Ministers must not risk complacency or follow a strategy of crossing their fingers and hoping for the best as the number of Covid cases rises following school reopening.

“The evidence of just the first few days of term supports the NASUWT’s view that the Executive needs to step up control measures in schools to help minimise virus spread among pupils and staff.

“Ministers will need to consider the reintroduction of the requirement for all pupils to self-isolate when they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“This should be supported by an extended programme of onsite testing in schools, rather than relying on a less effective system of home testing.

“We also need a commitment from the Executive to urgently take steps to improve ventilation in schools. This should involve the provision of CO2 monitors as well as funding and support for air filtration and enhanced ventilation measures to ensure air flow can be improved where monitoring indicates the need to do so.

“There is no reason for further disruption to pupils’ education, where sensible and proportionate measures are taken to support the already tremendous efforts being taken by schools and staff.”

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official Northern Ireland, said: “The spread of Covid is already once again causing further disruption to pupils’ education and the safety and health of students and staff. Allowing the spread of Covid in schools also risks driving a further wave of infections in the wider community.

“With stark evidence of the rapid growth of cases in schools ministers need to act now to step up the system of controls in schools and take the steps which are needed to help keep schools open, pupils and staff safe and to protect the wider population.”

The Children’s Law Centre meanwhile has warned that children with special needs and disabilities are once again being “forgotten” in the pandemic response.

The warning comes after reports of disabled children facing severe negative impacts as a result of exclusion from education settings due to direct contact tracing or testing positive for COVID-19.

Rachel Hogan, Special Education Needs and Disability Expert with the Children’s Law Centre said: “We have consistently raised concerns that vulnerable SEND children have been some of the hardest hit during COVID-19. We voiced our concerns early during the first lockdown and it was too long before action was taken. We are seeing it again and it must be addressed urgently.

“Children with challenging behaviour on the edge of care are being sent home from special school when being identified as being a direct contact. Those who test positive are at home with no access to education or respite for ten days. Vulnerable children are suffering, parents and carers are being injured and families are facing breakdown.

“We are seeing the impact it is having on our clients in our day to day work.”

Commenting on the current situation ahead of today’s meeting, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “Detailed discussions are ongoing between my Department and the Department of Health on measures to alleviate current pressures facing our schools as a result of COVID-19.

“Proposals are being finalised and will be discussed with relevant stakeholders this week.

“I recognise that the start of the new school year has been stressful for parents, children and school staff.

“The public health grounds for keeping and supporting children at school are very strong in terms of supporting their education and emotional well-being.