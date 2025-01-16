North West Regional College seeking new permanent Chair

A public appointment competition has been launched to recruit a new Chair of the North West Regional College (NWRC).

The Department for the Economy launched the competition on Thursday.

The NWRC has not had a permanent chair since the untimely passing of Gerard Finnegan in February 2022.

Jennifer McKeever, and more recently, Professor Malachy Ó Neill, have since chaired the board acting in a temporary capacity.

DfE stated: “A governing body Chair is a key leader – someone with the energy and attributes to support the drive to deliver best practice, engage in effective partnerships, oversee college services and ensure the delivery of strategic objectives.

“The Chair of the governing body has a key role in providing assurance that the Economy Minister’s priorities are appropriately reflected in sectoral priorities, college plans and performance.

“Applications are welcome from people of varying backgrounds across the community, voluntary, business or public sector who can bring a wide range of skills and experience to the role. Knowledge of the further education sector is not essential.

“Women, people with a disability and those from minority ethnic groups are currently under-represented and applications from members of those groups would be particularly welcome. The Department is operating the Guaranteed Interview Scheme for applicants with a disability.

“The closing date for receipt of applications is 12 noon on February 6, 2025.”

Anyone wishing to request an application pack is asked to contact DfE Public Appointments Unit by telephone on 028 9052 9461 (Textrelay: 18001 02890529461) or by email to [email protected]