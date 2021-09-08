NWRC introduces new course in Butchery

NWRC Limavady is the first college in the North West to offer a course in Butchery, which can lead directly to employment or further study in Food, Hospitality or Catering.

Leyonia Davey, Curriculum Manager at NWRC Limavady, said the college is delighted to offer this qualification in a skill that dates back centuries.

She added: “Limavady Campus will offer courses in Butchery on a full and part time basis from September 2021.

“And we are thrilled to have the skills of father and sons team Oran, Declan and Mark McAtamney, from the renowned McAtamney Traditional Butchers, who have joined the college as part time lecturers. We are also delighted to have the skills of Alistair Crown from Corndale Farms who will deliver our modules in smoking and marinating.

“So, not only are we offering the qualifications in Butchery, our students will be learning from the best, experts who have been working in this industry all their lives, and will now be passing on the skills of providing the highest quality produce to customers and suppliers.

“This a highly skilled course, and one that will be highly beneficial to anyone currently working in, or considering, a career in the Food sector.”

Oran McAtamney said: “As a team of father and sons we pride ourselves in providing customers with the highest quality produce, traditional values and excellence in customer care.

“There are many skills that make a successful butcher including critical knife skills, and an understanding about a range of meat species.

“In addition, butchers will be able to cut, prepare, package and present meat products to the standards required of the business and specialist needs of commercial and consumers.

“We look forward to sharing these skills with our students.”

This qualification is designed primarily for learners who wish to develop intermediate practical skills and knowledge in a wide range of butchery, meat/poultry processing and service techniques to support progression to employment.

The qualification covers mandatory skills in cleaning, disinfection, temperature control, procurement, traceability and principles of butchery. Learners then have a large choice of butchery skills to select from covering beef, lamb, pork, and poultry butchery; meat processes like smoking and curing, meat product manufacture and service.

Learners may choose optional units in butchery knowledge and employability and enterprise skills to meet their learning and development needs. Learners will also complete Level 2 hygiene and allergen qualifications.

Learners do not require any prior qualifications or units or food skills experience to take this qualification. All students must participate on the work experience element of the course.