Planning permission granted for new school at Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana

The Fianna Fail councillor said she was ‘delighted’ to make the announcement following the granting of permission on Thursday last.

She said: “Scoil Íosagaín is the biggest primary school in Donegal with over 750 pupils attending, including a large number of classes for pupils with Severe and Profound General Learning Disabilities.

"Full planning permission had been in place and a contractor had been given the contract to build a new school but with rising costs there have been a number of delays as two contractors withdrew. This has been deeply disappointing and caused great frustration within the school community. The school is over 100 years old and no longer fit for purpose. Tenders were again re-tendered on E-tender, and interest is now shown by a number of contractors applying.”

Donegal County Councillor Rena Donaghey.

Colr Donaghey said it is hoped that works can begin on the new build soon.