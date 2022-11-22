Planning permission granted for new school at Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana
Donegal County Council Rena Donaghey has confirmed that planning permission has been granted by Donegal County Council for a new school at Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana.
The Fianna Fail councillor said she was ‘delighted’ to make the announcement following the granting of permission on Thursday last.
She said: “Scoil Íosagaín is the biggest primary school in Donegal with over 750 pupils attending, including a large number of classes for pupils with Severe and Profound General Learning Disabilities.
"Full planning permission had been in place and a contractor had been given the contract to build a new school but with rising costs there have been a number of delays as two contractors withdrew. This has been deeply disappointing and caused great frustration within the school community. The school is over 100 years old and no longer fit for purpose. Tenders were again re-tendered on E-tender, and interest is now shown by a number of contractors applying.”
Colr Donaghey said it is hoped that works can begin on the new build soon.
“With planning permission in place, it is hoped that early in the new year a contractor will be in place and construction can begin. I have spoken to the Minister of Education who is eager to see the project start. This will provide much needed business and work for locals in Buncrana and Inishowen and with a beautiful state of the art new school it will be conducive to effective teaching and learning by the highly professional staff who work there.”