Post-Brexit grant schemes are failing students and universities, claims Pádraig Delargy

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has called on the British government to improve a grant scheme which was meant to replace the Erasmus programme post-Brexit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latest figures have revealed that nearly four in five universities had difficulties with applications to the new Turing scheme.

IFF Research reported inadequacies with the post-Brexit programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party’s higher education spokesperson said: “The Turing scheme has fallen well short of expectations, and fewer students are benefitting from support previously available on the EU’s Erasmus scheme, which provided support for students studying abroad.

Pádraig Delargy.

“Last month, I told the Department for Economy both Queen’s University and Ulster University had only received a small amount of the funding they had applied for through the new Turing scheme.

“Most university students felt the funding covered less than half of their costs.