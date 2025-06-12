Programme Business Case for Magee 10,000 student expansion to be complete in September

The programme business case for the expansion of Magee to 10,000 students is due to be completed in September, universities minister Caoimhe Archibald has confirmed.

"A number of members of the task force have been working with officials to progress a range of activities to inform the programme business case, which is due to complete in September.

“Those activities include a dedicated marketing campaign to attract students to Magee, proposals to maximise the economic impact of the expansion for businesses and widening access and participation initiatives.

"Work is also under way on addressing the student accommodation requirements to support the expansion,” said Dr. Archibald.

The Economy Minister was asked about the expansion plans by her party colleague, the West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh.

Mr. McHugh described the expansion of the Derry university campus as ‘a catalyst for greater prosperity in the north-west’.

Dr. Archibald referred to the recent acquisition of a large office complex on Derry’s quayside that has been purchased as teaching accommodation for Magee.

"My Department, in partnership with Ulster University, has now secured all the private-sector lands for teaching accommodation to reach that 10,000 target and has contributed almost £21.5 million of capital expenditure to support that planned growth.

“The recent acquisition of Timber Quay has been successfully completed, and that will allow Ulster University to accommodate 375 new students from September,” said the minister.

She said the campus represents ‘a significant strategic investment and has the potential to deliver substantial economic benefits for the north-west and, of course, the whole region’.