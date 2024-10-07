£32m Ardnashee school expected to be completed within four months
The £34 million state of the art new Ardnashee School and College is expected to be completed within four months.
Education Minister Paul Givan provided an update in the major capital project in response to an Assembly Question table by Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson.
"Construction on the new build school build commenced in July 2022 and is programmed to complete in February 2025.
"The school will provide modern state of the art facilities for 275 pupils,” the minister outlined in response to a Written Assembly Question.
