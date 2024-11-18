Remove barriers to cross border study urges Derry MLA
The Derry politician was speaking after the publication of a new report.
“The admissions process in the south should be reformed to ensure it does not disadvantage students from the north applying for university places," Mr Delargy said.
“The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report shines a light on the clear barriers facing northern students with A-Levels essentially being downgraded in comparison to the Leaving Cert.
“Sinn Féin has consistently made the case for reforms to this system, and outlined this clearly to Minister Simon Harris. It’s now welcome that steps are being taken by Universities Ireland to look at addressing this issue.
“Removing existing barriers can play a vital role in boosting cross-border education and ensuring parity of esteem for northern students who want to study in the south.”
