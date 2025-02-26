Schools in Derry & NW urged to put spring in their step with Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has encouraged local schools to get involved in this year’s Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel when it returns on March 24, 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular annual event coincides with the longer, brighter spring days, making a walk, wheel, scoot or cycle to school more appealing.

Ms Kimmins said: "Schools play a hugely important role in helping children develop good habits for life and getting them to choose active travel at an early age. This helps them build the confidence and skills required to continue to live healthier lifestyles moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel, which runs until April 4 and is sponsored by Schwalbe Tyres UK Limited, aims to inspire the entire school community to make active journeys which improve health, wellbeing, air quality and family finances.

Children from Buscoil Cholmcille, Derry, one of the schools participating in the Active School Travel Programme funded by PHA and DfI, launch the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel 2025 in Northern Ireland. StephenLatimer/Sustrans

Department for Infrastructure figures show that 50% of all pupils in the north live within a one-mile radius of their school, but the majority (65%) are driven each morning and afternoon.

More people travelling actively for short, everyday journeys – such as to and from school – means less traffic on the roads, easing congestion, reducing pollution and creating safer school neighbourhoods.

Schools signed up to take part in the Big Walk and Wheel via www.bigwalkandwheel.org.uk can avail of free resources to encourage children to learn about the benefits of active travel for themselves, their school, their neighbourhood and the planet.

Among those taking part locally is Bunscoil Cholmcille in Derry, which can avail of the Big Walk and Wheel resources in Irish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children from Bunscoil Cholmcille, Derry, one of the schools participating in the Active School Travel (AST) programme, are ready and raring to go for the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel which runs from March 24th - April 4th, 2025. Included are teacher and AST Champion, Aine Ui Ghallchoir (right), Fiona McCann, PHA (left) and Donna McFeely, Geraldine McFadden and Beth Harding from Sustrans (back). Credit: Stephen Latimer / Sustrans

After just one year in the Active School Travel Programme, Bunscoil Cholmcille saw an impressive rise in the number of pupils walking and wheeling to school, increasing from 31% to 51%.

Bunscoil Cholmcille Principal, Mrs Máire Mhic Lochlainn said: “The Big Walk and Wheel builds on all the skills and information we’ve been accumulating through the Active School Travel programme. It’s great for the children and their families to get out more as spring arrives and experience the joys of an active journey to and from school.

“We find that this burst of energy in the morning enhances the children’s concentration in class as well as improving their social and communication skills. It brings a lovely sense of community, and we can’t wait to have more pupils than ever take part this year.”

“Mothaíonn muid go gcuidíonn an ruid fuinnimh seo ar maidin le haird agus éisteacht na bpáistí sa rang chomh maith lena scileanna soisialta agus cumarsáide a fheabhsú. Cuireann sé go mór le pobal na scoile mar go mbíonn seantuismitheoirí agus tuismitheoirí ag glacadh páirte fosta. Tá muid anois ar bís le níos mó páistí agus a dteaghlaigh a mhealladh le páirt a glacadh arís i mbliana.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children from Bunscoil Cholmcille, Derry, one of the schools participating in the Active School Travel Programme funded by PHA and DfI, launch the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel 2025 in Northern Ireland. StephenLatimer/Sustrans

Claire Henderson, Senior Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Officer at the PHA, said: "Being physically active helps to build strong bones, muscles and a healthy heart, supports the development of social skills, and encourages a sense of wellbeing. It also benefits children’s mental health and wellbeing, and with such a wide range of benefits we’d encourage as many people as possible to incorporate active travel into the school runs.

"It’s great to see so many schools join the Big Walk and Wheel this year and hopefully more will join up to help show pupils the benefits of getting more active.”

Sustrans is also now recruiting new schools to join the Active School Travel Programme for the 2025-26 academic year. Visit www.sustrans.org.uk/NIschools to download the application form or email [email protected]. The deadline is Friday, May 2.

2,389,015 active travel journeys were completed as part of the Big Walk and Wheel 2024 – this is equivalent to 14 trips to the moon.

In total, 561,794 pupils participated in 2024.

If the children had travelled to school by car instead, this would have accounted for 1,730,486 kg of CO2 emissions – enough to fill 8,124 single deck buses.

The challenge is free and open to all schools in the UK, with many signed up already taking part in the Active School Travel Programme which Sustrans delivers in Northern Ireland with funding from the Public Health Agency (PHA) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Minister for Infrastructure Liz Kimmins added: "This initiative goes from strength to strength, and I look forward to seeing more schools come on board in 2025 by signing up and encouraging their pupils to walk, wheel or cycle to school.”

For more information and to sign up to the challenge, visit: www.bigwalkandwheel.org.uk