Schools in Derry & NW urged to put spring in their step with Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel
The popular annual event coincides with the longer, brighter spring days, making a walk, wheel, scoot or cycle to school more appealing.
Ms Kimmins said: "Schools play a hugely important role in helping children develop good habits for life and getting them to choose active travel at an early age. This helps them build the confidence and skills required to continue to live healthier lifestyles moving forward.”
Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel, which runs until April 4 and is sponsored by Schwalbe Tyres UK Limited, aims to inspire the entire school community to make active journeys which improve health, wellbeing, air quality and family finances.
Department for Infrastructure figures show that 50% of all pupils in the north live within a one-mile radius of their school, but the majority (65%) are driven each morning and afternoon.
More people travelling actively for short, everyday journeys – such as to and from school – means less traffic on the roads, easing congestion, reducing pollution and creating safer school neighbourhoods.
Schools signed up to take part in the Big Walk and Wheel via www.bigwalkandwheel.org.uk can avail of free resources to encourage children to learn about the benefits of active travel for themselves, their school, their neighbourhood and the planet.
Among those taking part locally is Bunscoil Cholmcille in Derry, which can avail of the Big Walk and Wheel resources in Irish.
After just one year in the Active School Travel Programme, Bunscoil Cholmcille saw an impressive rise in the number of pupils walking and wheeling to school, increasing from 31% to 51%.
Bunscoil Cholmcille Principal, Mrs Máire Mhic Lochlainn said: “The Big Walk and Wheel builds on all the skills and information we’ve been accumulating through the Active School Travel programme. It’s great for the children and their families to get out more as spring arrives and experience the joys of an active journey to and from school.
“We find that this burst of energy in the morning enhances the children’s concentration in class as well as improving their social and communication skills. It brings a lovely sense of community, and we can’t wait to have more pupils than ever take part this year.”
“Mothaíonn muid go gcuidíonn an ruid fuinnimh seo ar maidin le haird agus éisteacht na bpáistí sa rang chomh maith lena scileanna soisialta agus cumarsáide a fheabhsú. Cuireann sé go mór le pobal na scoile mar go mbíonn seantuismitheoirí agus tuismitheoirí ag glacadh páirte fosta. Tá muid anois ar bís le níos mó páistí agus a dteaghlaigh a mhealladh le páirt a glacadh arís i mbliana.”
Claire Henderson, Senior Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Officer at the PHA, said: "Being physically active helps to build strong bones, muscles and a healthy heart, supports the development of social skills, and encourages a sense of wellbeing. It also benefits children’s mental health and wellbeing, and with such a wide range of benefits we’d encourage as many people as possible to incorporate active travel into the school runs.
"It’s great to see so many schools join the Big Walk and Wheel this year and hopefully more will join up to help show pupils the benefits of getting more active.”
Sustrans is also now recruiting new schools to join the Active School Travel Programme for the 2025-26 academic year. Visit www.sustrans.org.uk/NIschools to download the application form or email [email protected]. The deadline is Friday, May 2.
