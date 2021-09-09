Schools will no longer have to contact trace in Northern Ireland

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen said: “I recognise the significant burden and challenges that principals have faced since the start of the new term in trying to support contact tracing in schools. I want to particularly acknowledge the incredible efforts of school leaders, staff and board of governors in ensuring that effective contact tracing has been in place. Over the last few days I have held meetings with the Minister of Health and his officials to urgently resolve this issue. It has been agreed that the PHA’s Contact Tracing Service will take forward the work of contact tracing in schools without the significant level of involvement of school staff that has been the case to date. Only those with the closest contact will be required to isolate and take a PCR test. This move is another step towards normality.”