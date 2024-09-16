Simon Harris to visit Derry for first time as Taoiseach
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Taoiseach will meet with the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council and will also deliver the John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair in Peace Lecture at Ulster University.
He will then visit the site of the new teaching and student services building being developed at the Derry campus through Shared Island funding.
Speaking ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said: “I am looking forward to my first official visit to Derry to see and support the very positive North-South cooperation in the North-West region, and to engage with key stakeholders with a view to further strengthening collaboration.
“My visit includes a meeting with Mayor Seenoi Barr in the Guildhall, and will also provide an opportunity to celebrate ongoing projects benefitting from Government of Ireland support, including the Wild Atlantic Way/ Causeway Coastal Route branding collaboration.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.