Simon Harris will visit Derry for the first time as Taoiseach today, Monday, for a series of engagements with political, civic society and community leaders.

The Taoiseach will meet with the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council and will also deliver the John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair in Peace Lecture at Ulster University.

He will then visit the site of the new teaching and student services building being developed at the Derry campus through Shared Island funding.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said: “I am looking forward to my first official visit to Derry to see and support the very positive North-South cooperation in the North-West region, and to engage with key stakeholders with a view to further strengthening collaboration.

Taoiseach Simon Harris. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

“My visit includes a meeting with Mayor Seenoi Barr in the Guildhall, and will also provide an opportunity to celebrate ongoing projects benefitting from Government of Ireland support, including the Wild Atlantic Way/ Causeway Coastal Route branding collaboration.

“I am honoured to be delivering the 2024 John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair Lecture in Ulster University’s Derry campus and keen to visit the site there for the new teaching and student service centre being supported by an allocation from the Shared Island Fund.”