The young student was taking part in a series of submissions and was accompanied to the Oireachtas in Dublin by two members of staff, Mr. Liam Boyle (Head of Politics) and Mr. Rory McGilligan.

The Committee’s focus was on the ‘Voices of young people and experts expressing their views on the constitutional future and how public policy can protect their future and safeguard the Good Friday Agreement.’

Mr. Boyle, praising Patrick for his first-class presentation said: "We are very proud of Patrick and the dignity and integrity he showed giving his presentation.

DUBLIN-BOUND. . . . .St. Columb’s College student Patrick Quigley who addressed Seanad Éireann pictured with his Principal, Mr. Finbar Madden.

"He is a diligent and conscientious politics student here at St. Columb’s who researched, prepared and delivered a first-class presentation on the day."

Patrick hails from the Rossnagalliagh area of the city and currently studies A-level Government and Politics, History and RE.

He is hoping to go on and study Anthropology at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire, USA after successful A-Level results this summer.

The Year 14 student delivered an excellent submission focusing on how any attempts to unify the island of Ireland needed to be conducted with ‘heightened sensitivity to the economic, political and cultural issues that young people face.’

St. Columb’s College Year 14 politics student Patrick Quigley who addressed Seanad Éireann in Dublin last week. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

His address was described as ‘exceptionally researched and delivered’ and was followed by questions from Senators who were present throughout the various submissions.

St. Columb’s Principal, Finbar Madden also commended the Year 14 student, adding: "I would like to echo what Mr. Boyle has said. Patrick is the latest in a long line of students of St. Columb’s who have demonstrated exceptional insight into the world we inhabit and who have shown the willingness to become actively involved in making our society a better place.’

Patrick said: "When you walk into the Seanad chamber, you’re a small fish in a big pond, and so it was fairly nerve-wracking to speak in front of so many accomplished Senators and peers, but at the end of the day it was an unmissable opportunity and an experience that I am really glad to have had.”

St. Columb’s College student Patrick Quigley who addressed Seanad Éireann pictured with Mr. Liam Boyle, Head of Politics and Mr. Rory McGilligan, teacher, who both accompanied him on his trip to Dublin.