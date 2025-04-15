St. Columb’s College round table careers event at Ulster University in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St. Columb’s College Year 13 students have taken part in a Round Table Careers Day at Magee College, during which they received advice from professionals with a wealth of knowledge and experience in their chosen industries.

Over 160 students took part in the event, which was themed ‘See, Believe, Achieve!’ with former St. Columb’s College student, Professor David Hassan the keynote speaker.

Professor Hassan is distinguished in the field of Sport Policy and Management as well as representing his home county of Derry at all levels as a successful goalkeeper.

The Round Table event event saw students move around at 15-minute intervals where they were able to converse with various facilitators on their professions and career development to date.

Other speakers included Professor Philip McDermott and Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal, who praised the students for their attentiveness and willingness to ask questions pertinent to the various professions.

Mrs McLaughlin said: “For the pupils in Year 13, the next months are when many important decisions about the next stage of your educational and career journey will be made. We hope that today helped you to begin that thought process. Today was about researching and learning about various career pathways out there and considering what might suit you.”

Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, wished all the students great success in their future career endeavours and said she hoped that many would attend Ulster University’s Derry campus, where she herself gained her degree.

Speaking after Friday’s event, Mrs. McLaughlin said she was pleased that all went well and the boys gained a lot from it.

Event organiser, Mrs. Michaela Doherty said: “I’m delighted things went well and the positive feedback from our students backs that up. Many of our participants here today stated they had gained so much from listening to the various speakers and believed that the knowledge they had gained today would assist them with the decisions they will be making in the coming months.

“Our boys have exams in the next few months and hopefully, today’s event, will focus them on what they need to achieve in order to take their next steps in their educational journey.”