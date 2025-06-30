St. Oliver Plunkett PS in Derry expanding with new teaching unit planned
St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School is expanding its teaching accommodation in Strathfoyle.
The Trustees of the Strathfoyle primary school have applied for permission to erect a modular teaching unit for two new classrooms at its Parkmore Drive premises.
A fresh planning application submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council also includes a proposal for toilet facilities at the new unit.
St. Oliver’s Plunkett Primary School was opened in Strathfoyle in January 1975 and celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.