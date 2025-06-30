St. Oliver Plunkett PS in Derry expanding with new teaching unit planned

By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:55 BST
St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School is expanding its teaching accommodation in Strathfoyle.

The Trustees of the Strathfoyle primary school have applied for permission to erect a modular teaching unit for two new classrooms at its Parkmore Drive premises.

A fresh planning application submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council also includes a proposal for toilet facilities at the new unit.

St. Oliver’s Plunkett Primary School was opened in Strathfoyle in January 1975 and celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.

