St Patrick’s GNS to stage The Lion King this week

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Dec 2024, 11:08 BST
St. Patrick’s GNS, Carndonagh, is to stage its upcoming production of The Lion King – a dance and music spectacular featuring all the students of the school this week.

Originally planned as a single performance on Thursday, December 12, tickets sold out within days of going on sale. Due to overwhelming demand, an additional show was scheduled for Wednesday, December 11.

This vibrant production, choreographed by the renowned Elizabeth O’Donnell of Studio 47, promises to captivate audiences with magnificent costumes, props, and showstopping music. Every child in the school is part of this magical performance, making it a true celebration of creativity, talent, and community spirit.

Don’t miss your chance to witness this spectacular event!

Limited tickets are available now through the school reception. Contact: 00353 74-9374412 or [email protected] for more information.

Secure your seats today and join them for an unforgettable journey to the African savannah with The Lion King!

