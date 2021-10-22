Streets are Alive with Halloween Shadows!

Artist and puppeteer, Karen Torley from Banyan Theatre has spent the past four weeks working closely with five local primary schools within the Urban Village area - The Fountain Controlled Primary School, Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, St. Eugene’s Primary School, Long Tower Primary School and Nazareth House Primary School, to create a series of five shadow panels that each tell a unique Hallowe’en story.

The panels will be illuminated and installed in a different location each evening over the Hallowe’en weekend - in The Fountain, The Peace Park (Nailor’s Row), ‘The Banking’ and Free Derry Corner.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to bring some joy and Hallowe’en fun to our local primary schools, after what has been a very difficult year and a half for schools and their pupils.

“I know they all had so much fun and they have created a stunning and spooky series of installations for the city to enjoy throughout the Hallowe’en weekend.”

The Streets Alive Project continues to bring community arts and culture to the streets, venues and spaces of the Urban Village areas through collaboration with community groups, schools youth clubs and organisations in the Bogside, Bishop Street and Fountain Street areas of the city.

As well as The Shadows there is a spectacular Hallowe’en illumination of the iconic Free Derry Corner, as well as The Haunting of the Old Fire Station on Hawkin Street and Alexander House on Nailor’s Row.

The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative is designed to improve good relations outcomes and to help develop thriving places where there has previously been a history of deprivation and community division.