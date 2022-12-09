With over two decades of delivering nursing programmes at Ulster University’s Magee campus, the School of Nursing and Paramedic Science held its annual awards to recognise the skill and community contribution of the future healthcare workforce.

The award-winning School of Nursing is ranked first in Ireland and seventh in the UK, and prepares nurses, professionals and health and social care staff for practice.

The school is also home to Northern Ireland’s first BSc Paramedic Science degree which was introduced last year.

Recognising excellence in learning, development, and practice, the 26 awards showcase outstanding students, and the staff who support them in their journey to become skilled and confident healthcare professionals.

Sponsors included Danske Bank, Ulster Bank, Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Western Health and Social Care Trust, Institute of Nursing and Health Research.

Professor Carol Curran, Executive Dean Faculty of Life and Health Sciences at Ulster University said: “This is an exciting year for our healthcare students and staff, with the transfer in September this year of our Health Sciences programmes to Magee, expanding frontline healthcare course provision in the city.

“Our City of Derry campus is now a centre of health care excellence as health sciences staff and students joined our multi-award-winning School of Nursing and Paramedic Science. There are significant opportunities for staff and students to work and study alongside each other, create connections and foster the teamwork so essential in health and social care.”

“Our School of Nursing and Paramedic Science is central to this progressive multi-disciplinary healthcare environment on campus, and we enjoy this annual opportunity to share the experience, success and valuable contribution of our future nurses.”

The annual celebration was shared with students, staff and stakeholders from clinical practice, education, and the Department of Health and recognises academic achievement, as well as specialisms such as care for older people, neuroscience, and community nursing, alongside awards voted for by fellow students.

Professor Neal Cook, Interim Head of School of Nursing and Paramedic Science at Ulster University added: “We are very proud of our students’ achievements given that their excellence translates across to the care and services they provide in Northern Ireland and wider afield, impacting positively on the lives of patients, their families and our local communities.”

“It is an important celebration in the School of Nursing and Paramedic Science calendar as we celebrate excellence across a broad spectrum from leadership to academic work to clinical practice, with awards picked up by pre-registration and post-registration students and those who support them."

