Studio 2 takes positive steps to tackle ‘mental health crisis’

Alex Duffy, youth leader in charge at the Greater Shantallow Community Arts (GSCA) hub, explained that the part-time workers will be coordinating with the Education Authority (EA) on the mental health and wellbeing project.

Mr. Duffy said the project would build on Studio 2’s ongoing efforts to play a proactive role in tackling Derry’s mental health crisis and that it will involve two exciting strands.

“They will be creating a mental health forum called ‘The Ballyarnett Youth Mental Health Forum’. This will allow them to identify local services that tackle a range of issue faced by young people throughout Derry.

“They will compile all local services and have a direct contact with the right person within an organisation so that they can signpost their peers correctly, while being supported by the Studio 2 youth work team.

“Sometimes it is easier for young people to be open about their issues to peers rather than an adult. They will also host ‘TED talk-style’ conferences, having guest speakers with topics like personal experiences, local services and inspirational speakers. We will use the skillset and experience at Studio 2 to create high quality productions and live broadcasts so that these will have a wide reach,” said Mr. Duffy.

The second strand of the project will be a new podcast created by the local young people themselves.

“‘Spill The Tae’ will be launched soon. This is a youth led podcast and the first season will be dedicated to mental health and wellbeing. Young people will interview their peers as well as special guests discussing topics that matter to young people.

“The podcast team have already been working very hard on designing their show and learning skills in creating podcasts including production, sound engineering and editing,” Mr. Duffy advised.