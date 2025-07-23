Summer extension for Derry’s Read and Feed Hub in Ballymagroarty

Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership (BHCP) in Derry is extending support for children and young people through its Read and Feed initiative this summer.

Following a school year of homework clubs and personalised tuition, BHCP has received a £1,000 grant from Tesco as part of the Stronger Starts scheme to launch a Read and Feed Summer School – and ensure children continue to thrive during the holidays.

Launched in September 2024, the Read and Feed programme has already made a significant impact across the community. To date, 36 pupils from Holy Family Primary and Nursery School, St Eithne’s Primary School, Gaelscoil Na Daroige, and St Mary’s College have benefited from tailored support in Maths, English, Science, transfer test preparation and GCSE tuition.

Sessions take place at the Read and Feed Hub at 14 Synge Court, Ballymagroarty, where pupils receive academic help and also enjoy a hot meal.

The Read and Feed hub in Ballymagroarty.

Ingredients for meals are sourced from the FreshLife social supermarket, which relies on donations from local supermarkets including Tesco. This sustainable approach both reduces food waste and tackles food poverty, making the service accessible to more families while reinforcing BHCP’s commitment to community wellbeing.

Recent feedback from participating pupils has underlined the programme’s success. A survey revealed that 96% of students improved their school attendance, and 87% reported a better attitude and effort towards schoolwork, especially homework.

Encouraged by these results and following requests from families, the BHCP team is now running the Read and Feed Summer School, combining fun, learning through play, and continued support in reading and core subjects.

Emer McDaid, Manager at Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership, said: “The support from Tesco Stronger Starts scheme has been instrumental in enabling us to deliver vital services for families, children, and young people in our community. With their help, we’ve been able to provide not just educational support, but also nutritious meals and a welcoming space, making a real difference to wellbeing and learning.”

The Read and Feed Summer School has opened its doors this month, continuing BHCP’s mission to support children’s educational journeys while helping families navigate the challenges of school holiday hunger.

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help charities like the BHCP. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

Shoppers can support their local schools and charities by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For further information on how to make a difference at Tesco stores across NI, please go to https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk